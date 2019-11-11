WWI Mobile Museum visits New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A World War I Mobile Museum was on display at the New York State Fairgrounds over the weekend.

It all started four years ago when Keith Colley, of Oklahoma, came across a WWI shovel. Since then, his collection of Great War artifacts has grown to more than 200.

The mobile museum serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that were made and a window into an important part of U.S. and World History.

“The kids are going bonkers over it,” Colley said. “They’re writing reports, they’re asking their parents questions about it, and before you know it, these kids are so engaged to this it’s unbelievable.”

The traveling museum has welcomed almost 200,000 visitors to date.