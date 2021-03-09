Women in Cannabis Lobby advocates for women to be included in plans for legalized recreational marijuana

(WIVB) – Women are banding together to be sure they’re included in any plans for legalized recreational marijuana in New York State.

Members of the Women in Cannabis Lobby are pushing New York State to pass the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

This effort has come up short in the past couple of years.

Women are asking for the state’s framework to ensure that women have access to the lucrative marketplace once it becomes legal.

The group also wants decriminalization to include undoing the harmful effects to women of the current laws against marijuana.

