Woman wants to open 24-hr daycare center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For parents who work non-traditional hours, finding reliable childcare can be a daunting task.

The owner of Marvelous Mind Academy in Rochester wants to help by expanding its care program around the clock. Rosa Marie Curtis is trying to establish it at a site off Woodside Street, right up the street from the Kodak Center.

“We’ve identified this space, The Eastman reserve as a wonderful place because it is larger. It has the residents here already and it’s still in a much needed area,” said Curtis.

The center would include all the bells and whistles. Curtis said it would have 12 staff members split into shifts of morning, evening and overnight. Including floaters and on call staff.

“We know that parents are working retail are working at restaurants and we know that parents are doing these odd shifts to make ends meet. There’s no daycare out there to support them when they do it. I would say that is going to be key,” said Curtis.

Curtis said there is a big need for this type of child care in Rochester. It’s resonating even more after the tragic death of little Bryce Raynor.

“With what happened with that unfortunate situation, I would say we got sewage drain covers, oil drum covers, faster than we got new daycares. The oversight in that whole situation was, that was a mom who needed support and didn’t know where to go. This is the answer to that,” said Curtis.

According to Curtis, they still need $130,000 to secure the location and have established a GoFundMe account.