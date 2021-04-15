Woman killed at NYC construction site; boyfriend chases, beats suspect

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed while working as a construction-site flagger in a seaside Bronx community, prompting her boyfriend—who witnessed the attack—to chase the gunman down, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on City Island, a small, normally tranquil residential island in Long Island Sound. The 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was later identified as Lizbeth Mass of Brooklyn.

Mass and the suspect knew of each other, according to police. The two were not involved in a relationship, but police believe the suspect was trying to pursue one with the victim. Shortly before the incident, the suspect had brought Mass lunch, police said. He then left and returned to the location a short time later and shot her, said authorities.