WNY woman’s mission to inspire people, share kindness through jewelry featured on QVC

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman is using her jewelry to help people embrace the differences in others. Robyn Zimmer’s products were featured on the QVC shopping channel this week.

“It’s nerve wrecking going on QVC,” she said. “It really is, but it’s a great experience.”

Zimmer founded the Embrace the Difference brand almost 10 years ago, because of her son Sam, who has special needs. The movement is about being kind to one another and sharing that kindness with others.

“My son Sam just turned 30 and every day he asks me what’s going to happen to him when I’m gone, and you know, it is my mission to leave this world a kinder placer for Sam and everyone, because we all deserve that,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer’s mission goes beyond selling jewelry — a portion of her sales go toward organizations that help people with special needs. Debbie Cordone runs Fantastic Friends of Western New York and is one of the organizations Zimmer’s foundation has donated to.

“It helps with art supplies and other supplies so that we can keep the cost down for a family,” Cordone said.

Zimmer will be back in Philadelphia on QVC this Friday to continue sharing her message. She believes she’ll be on sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

