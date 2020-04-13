WNY teen sewing face masks for those in need

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager in the Rochester area is using her sewing skills to help during the pandemic by making homemade face masks.

Maddee LeClair has been making masks for the past two weeks. She was encouraged to make the masks by her mom.

The 14 year old now has a Facebook group called Maddee’s Masks to help get them to those in need. She said she’s happy she can help during such a difficult time.

“It’s a group anybody can join,” she said. “It’s a place where you can put in an order for masks; make them; they can donate fabric if they have any to donate; or elastic or anything I can make them out of.”

LeClair is able to make five masks a day for both kids and adults. She said it feels good to know she’s making a difference.

