NY elementary school principal arrested, accused of sexually abusing at least 9 students

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An elementary school principal in the Hilton Central School District was charged with a list of felony counts Wednesday night, accused of sexually abusing students.

Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton is charged with multiple counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with students. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says nine male victims have come forward, with offenses dating back several years.

Eight orders of protection were issued Wednesday. Ashton is being held on $500,000 cash bail, $1,000,000 bond.

Here's Northwood principal Kirk Ashton being walked out of Greece Town Court moments ago after being arraigned on sexual abuse charges: pic.twitter.com/V21nD9h0U0 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) April 15, 2021

Ashton was placed on administrative leave last week, after New York State Police opened an investigation into the Hilton School District.

Hilton Superintendent Casey Kosiorek sent the following note to parents in the district Wednesday evening:

Dear Northwood Parents and Guardians: On April 8, I communicated with you about the placement of Principal Kirk Ashton on administrative leave pending an investigation. I also promised to provide you with additional information when it became available. Late today, the New York State Police informed me that, following an investigation, Mr. Ashton is being charged with multiple counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with male students. I want to assure you that the District has been cooperating fully with the State Police. Our primary concern is for our students. Our District crisis team has formulated a plan to support students and staff, and counselors are available for students throughout the day. In addition, the District has been working closely with the Bivona Child Advocacy Center throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. With that in mind, if you have concerns about your child, please contact Bivona at 935-7800 or visit Bivonacac.org for a checklist for what to do if you suspect child abuse, who to call, common questions, and guidelines for age-appropriate conversations. If a child makes a disclosure, or you suspect that something has occurred, please contact the New York State Police at 585-279-0144. I will continue to communicate any new developments with you, as I am able. Sincerely, Casey Kosiorek, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools

Hilton School District officials released the following statement Wednesday evening:

New York State Police and have scheduled a press conference for 10:00 a.m. Thursday to share more information about their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.