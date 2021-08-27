WNY brewery leaves 13 beers on table reserved for U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of First Line Brewing)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local brewery is honoring the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan this week with a reserved table and beers that will be kept cold all night.

“We will continue to replace these pints throughout the night to ensure that they are fresh and ice cold just how they would want them,” First Line Brewing wrote in a social media post. “Thank you to our amazing staff for this amazing idea to honor these heroes.

“God bless their families and loved ones. God bless the United States of America.”

Two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. The latest death toll included 170 people killed and at least 200 wounded.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” President Biden said during a Thursday speech, vowing to hold the extremists responsible. New York State has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff.

First Line Brewing opened in 2020, with part of its mission to give back to first responders. In the past year, they donated $15,000 to various organizations

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire