ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Retail Council of New York State has named its first, second, and third place winners for their statewide Holiday Window Display Contest. In the contest, there were 31 entries and 3,000 votes cast.

First place – Michael’s Floral Design, Kenmore, N.Y.

Image via Retail Council of New York State

For coming in first, Michael’s Floral Design in Kenmore, New York, won $1,000 and the title of Best Holiday Window Display in the state. Additionally, they won 50% off a one-year membership to the Retail Council of New York State.

Second place – Laurabelle’s Cupcakery, Corning, N.Y.

Image via Retail Council of New York State

Coming in second was Laurabelle’s Cupcakery, located in Corning, New York. Laurabelle’s was awarded $500 and 50% off a one-year Retail Council membership.

Third place – Vidler’s 5 & 10, East Aurora, N.Y.

Image via the Retail Council of New York State

Rounding out the top three is Vidler’s 5 & 10, hailing from East Aurora, New York. They received $250 and 50% off a one-year Retail Council membership. As for honorable mentions, Frazzleberries Country Store located in Warwick, Awesome Brooklyn in Brooklyn, and Angeline’s Flowers in Endicott were all the next-highest vote-getters.