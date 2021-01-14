Will proposal to legalize marijuana in NY pass?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The debate to legalize marijuana has been on the table for years but has always been stalled or unresolved.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has again renewed his push to legalize recreational marijuana in his 2021 State of the State.

When he announced details of the plan, he said the industry will eventually lead to the creation of 60,000 new jobs and add $3.5 billion in economic activity.

Lawmakers against the legalization of marijuana worry it might encourage younger generations to experiment with drugs.

The inability for lawmakers to agree on an age limit was a sticking point last year. The other sticking point is whether localities would have the option to opt out.

Lawmakers say even though marijuana will bring in a lot of tax revenue, it will also take years to fully implement.