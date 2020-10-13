Why pumpkins are being targeted by squirrels this year

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — As Halloween inches closer, many are putting out jack-o’-lanterns to celebrate. But be careful when placing pumpkins this year, as there’s a new type of vandal on the loose—squirrels!

Set on porches, many are being set upon by squirrels. This seems like new behavior in 2020, and is thanks to ongoing, regional drought conditions in New York.

The Owner of Chamberlain Acres in Elmira, Charlie Todd, explained why these critters are targeting pumpkins this year. “The majority of it was brought on by drought this year. If you think about it, we have had no real substantial rain. So a lot of the vegetation squirrels usually eat. Have absolutely no moisture in them,” said Todd.

There are many remedies floating around on the internet on how to protect your pumpkins from these critters such as Vaseline, vinegar, or soap. However, Charlie says nothing really will help this year as they are just so desperate for food and water. He recommends keeping all of the pumpkins inside as unfortunately, this looks like it might be a losing battle for pumpkins this year.

