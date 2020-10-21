Why New York’s third parties are trying to stay afloat amid new election rules

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) —Third parties in New York are facing challenges after new election laws went into effect making it more difficult to qualify as parties and get on the ballot in upcoming elections.
According to the Associated Press, Political parties must now receive 2% of the vote—or 130,000 votes—in the previous presidential or gubernatorial election. A state court judge’s decision earlier this year put a hold on the change, which took effect January 1.
“That has become an issue for a lot of small parties, especially to compete at the state level and county level of government—and what that does is it just denies people a chance to organize and have a voice and providing candidates to an elective position,” said Vinnie Azzarelli, a representative for the Conservative Party.
Previously, a party won an automatic slot on ballots for four years if its gubernatorial candidate received 50,000 votes. A party must now qualify every two years.
