ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sounds of the south have found their way north. Popular country artists such as Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and most recently, Zach Bryan have been performing to sold-out or near sold-out crowds in the Capital Region and beyond in recent years.

While country music was made popular in southern states, it’s found a home away from home in New York. EmpireStakes took note and decided to find out who New York’s favorite country music artists are.

Using Billboard.com’s 2022 Top Country Artists on the year-end charts, as well as Google Trends to find the most searched country music artists in New York, EmpireStakes compiled a list of New York’s top five favorites.

5. Luke Bryan

Award-winning country singer Luke Bryan finds himself slated at number five on EmpireStakes’ list of most popular country artists in New York. Bryan has released seven studio albums, his most recent being “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” in 2020. Bryan, originally from Leesburg, Georgia, has sold over 15 million albums and 60 singles worldwide. Bryan has also been a judge on “American Idol” since season 16 of the show.

T-3. Chris Stapleton

Lexington, Kentucky native Chris Stapleton ranks tied for third on EmpireStakes’ list of most popular country artists in New York. Before going solo, the 45-year-old was a part of two groups, The SteelDrivers from 2005-2010, and the Jompson Brothers, from 2007-2013. He’s known for his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey,” originally performed by David Allan Coe. He’s also known for other songs such as “Starting Over,” “You Should Probably Leave,” “Joy of My Life,” and “Cold.”

T-3. Luke Combs

Luke Combs comes in tied for third with Stapleton on EmpireStakes’ list of most popular country artists in New York. Combs recently performed in the Captial Region at the MVP Arena in September and October. The 33-year-old has released four studio albums, most recently “Getting Old” which he released in March. His album “Growin’ Up” was nominated at the 2023 Grammy’s for Best Country Album.

2. Shania Twain

“The Queen of Country Pop” finds her way onto the list at number two. Twain is known for her hits such as “You’re Still The One,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “Any Man of Mine,” and “From This Moment On.” She’s sold over 100 million records and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The Windsor, Canada, native most recently released her latest studio album “Queen of Me” in February.

1. Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen finds himself ranked as the most popular country artist in New York state, according to EmpireStakes. Wallen, who won the 2022 Academy of Country Music Album of the Year for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” followed up in 2023 with the release of “One Thing at a Time.” The Tenessee native first gained notoriety as a contestant on “The Voice” during their sixth season. Despite not winning the competition, Wallen would catapult to fame soon after. He’s known for his hits such as “Last Night,” “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You,” and “You Proof.”