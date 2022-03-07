NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Have you ever wondered who the richest people in New York are? The Forbes 400 of 2021 list gives a ranking of the wealthiest people in the United States.
Out of the 400 people on the list, over 60 are from New York. Forbes said these wealthy Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion.
Here are the top 10 richest people from New York.
10. Leon Black
Ranked 78 overall, Leon Black is the co-founder of the private equity company Apollo Global Management, which manages over $470 billion in assets. He has a net worth of $9.9 billion.
9. Chase Coleman lll
Chase Coleman lll is ranked 73 overall. He has a net worth of $10.3 billion. Coleman started out as a hedge fund investor, but his Tiger Global Management evolved into a broader investment firm.
8. Israel Englander
Israel Englander is ranked 71 overall and has a net worth of $10.5 billion. He founded Millennium Management in 1989 with $35 million. The hedge fund firm now manages nearly $53 billion.
7. Donald Newhouse
Donald Newhouse is ranked 40 overall and has a net worth of $18.1 billion. Newhouse and his late brother, Samuel, inherited the publishing and broadcasting company Advance Publications.
6. Rupert Murdoch and family
Rupert Murdoch and his family are ranked 31 overall. They have a net worth of $23 billion. Murdoch owns Fox News, The Times of London, and The Wall Street Journal, as well as many other media outlets.
5. Jim Simons
Jim Simons is ranked 28 overall and has a net worth of $24.4 billion. He is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, a quantitative trading hedge fund firm that manages about $55 billion.
4. Leonard Lauder
Leonard Lauder is ranked 25 overall and has a net worth of $28.9 billion. He spent three decades running the cosmetics giant Estée Lauder.
3. Stephen Schwarzman
Stephen Schwarzman is ranked 19 overall and has a net worth of $37.4 billion. He founded the private equity firm Blackstone with fellow billionaire Peter Peterson in 1985.
2. Julia Koch and family
Julia Koch and her family are ranked 16 overall and have a net worth of $51 billion. Koch and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries from her husband, David, who died in August 2019.
1. Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg is ranked 10 overall and has a net worth of $70 billion. The former mayor of New York City co-founded the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981. He was also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
To view the full list of wealthiest Americans, you can visit the Forbes website.