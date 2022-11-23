NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The number one shopping day in America is just around the corner. With the evolution of online shopping, it’s become easier than ever for avid Black Friday shoppers to find the deals they desire. Fashion experts at Boohoo ran the numbers, and by examining Good trends data of frequently searched terms relating to the shopping holiday, they’ve compiled a list of the most “Black Friday-obsessed” states in the country.

Boohoo’s findings rank the top 10 most Black Friday obsessed states as the following:

Kentucky West Virginia Arkansas Alabama Mississippi Indiana Tennessee Missouri Louisiana Kansas

Boohoo found that Kentucky had the highest search levels for “Black Friday clothes” and the second-highest search levels for the term “Black Friday.” West Virginia, according to the report, had the highest search levels for the term “Black Friday,” and had the second highest number of searches for the term “Black Friday deals.”

As for New York, the state ranked as the 13th most obsessed with Black Friday in the nation. Montana ranked as the least interested, with Alaska at 49, not far behind.