Where to register locally on National Voters Registration Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ahead of this year’s election in November, September 28 is National Voters Registration Day. Although this year is not a presidential election, residents are encouraged to vote in local and state elections for campaigning officials.

To vote in these elections, an individual must be a resident of the state, county, city of the village they desire to vote in for at least 30 days before the election. Individuals must also be 18 years old, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction, not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court, and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Residents have the option to register in person or by mail. To receive a voter registration form, enter your name directly into the Board of Elections mailing database, call (800) FOR-VOTE hotline, or download the form online. Once the form is completed, it must be signed and mailed to the county board of elections.

To mail a form or register in person, residents must go to their local county board of elections or any agency-based voter registration center. Below is a breakdown of the Boards of Elections in each local county, which can help you find out where to register:

Albany County: 260 S Pearl Street, Albany

Columbia County: 401 State Street, Hudson

Fulton County: 2714 State Highway 29, Johnstown

Greene County: 411 Main Street, Catskill

Montgomery County: 9 Park St, Fonda

Rensselaer County: 1600 7th Ave, Troy

Saratoga County: 50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa

Schenectady County: 2696 Hamburg Street, Schenectady

Schoharie County: 284 Main St # 3, Schoharie

Warren County: 1340 State Route 9, Lake George

Washington County: 1153 Burgoyne Ave, Fort Edward

The 2021 Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2 across the country. Residents have the option to vote on election day or through early voting options at each Board of Elections Office. Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

To request an absentee ballot, residents must complete and mail in the ballot to the county board of elections no later than 15 days before the election. New York State Absentee Ballot applications can be found here.