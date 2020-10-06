What to expect at your next pumpkin patch visit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fall activities may seem limited this year amid the pandemic, but one fall tradition is here to stay, with some alterations: The pumpkin patch.

Duck racing, corn mazes, and, of course, pumpkins are the main attraction at Smithome Farms. “We were concerned. We were spending all summer long growing pumpkins. We didn’t know if we were even going to be able to sell a pumpkin, the way things were going to happen,” said owner Michael Smith.

Now that the fall season has arrived, pumpkin patches are open. Nationwide, they’ve been ranked one of the most top-rated (socially distant) activities to do in fall 2020. “I don’t know if it’s the weather or the people have been wanting to come out, but we’ve had a lot of new customers and our business has been very good,” said Smith.

Masks are now required to be admitted to the farm, which is not allowing parties, groups, or school field trips for the 2020 season.

“We’ve expanded our hayrides. We have two wagons instead of one, so we can social distance on the hayrides. We’ve put in lines, so we have people in lines now, rather than people congregating in groups. We have stations where we have sanitizers available for people to come out. It’s worked out fairly well,” said Smith.

Smithome Farms is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Columbus Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 30.

