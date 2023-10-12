ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The leaves are changing colors, the weather is getting cooler, and Halloween is right around the corner. What better way to enjoy a fall night inside than watching a classic Halloween movie?

Dish recently released a report on what every state’s favorite classic kids Halloween movie is. Spanning flicks from Frankenstein to E.T., to Ghost Busters, the list spans classics that appeal to all generations.

Methodology

Dish first looked at a filtered list of spooky kids’ movies using Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. They then used SEMRush to find the movies ranked the highest in keyword searches. They finished by using GoogleTrends to find each state’s most-searched movie for their final rankings.

Findings

Dish found that despite coming out in 1984, the most searched spooky children’s Halloween movie was “Ghostbusters,” being the most searched in 14 states, including New York. “Scooby-Doo” placed second, being the most searched in eight states, with “The Addams Family” rounding out the top three, topping the charts in seven states.