ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve ever been out on the road, you may have encountered emergency vehicles with their flashing lights. As different emergency vehicles have different colored lights, it may get a little confusing as to which ones to move out of the way or move over for.

According to New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, non-emergency vehicles need to move out of the way of authorized emergency vehicles when their lights are flashing. These lights are often a combination of red, blue, and white.

New York State defines authorized emergency vehicles as:

Ambulances

Police vehicle

Fire vehicles

Civil emergency vehicles (owned by the state, county, town, city or village)

Emergency ambulance service vehicles

Environmental response vehicles

Sanitation patrol vehicles

Hazardous materials vehicles

Ordnance disposal vehicles of the United States armed services

However, volunteer emergency fire and ambulance vehicles, which have blue and green lights, respectively, are not included under authorized emergency vehicles. That means you do not need to move out of the way for volunteer emergency vehicle with blue or green lights unless you want to.

According to Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Attorney Timothy C. Hannigan, volunteer firefighters use their own vehicles to travel to emergencies. In order for volunteers to have the blue lights, they need written permission from the Fire Chief.

“It is important to remember that a blue light is a courtesy light only,” said Hannigan. “A blue light does not confer special powers upon a personally-owned vehicle, permit a firefighter to exceed posted speed limits, or otherwise violate the Vehicle and Traffic Law.”

After the Chief gives permission, volunteers are authorized to display only one blue light that must be visible from the front of the vehicle. The light itself can not be revolving, rotating, oscillating, constantly moving or strobing, but can be flashing.

When it comes to New York State move-over laws for vehicles on the shoulder, drivers must slow down and move over when approaching an emergency or hazard vehicle including police, fire, ambulances, construction and maintenance vehicles and tow trucks, as long as it is safe to do so. According to the state, the Move Over Law was expanded in 2023, requiring drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the roadway.