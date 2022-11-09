ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by EmpireStakes.com, a New York sports betting information website, has calculated the odds of owning a house in New York. According to the report, New York is the third hardest state to own a home, ranking 32.2 out of 100.

As of September 2022, the average home price in New York State was about $411,861, according to Zillow. In Albany, the average home price was around $279,129, while the average in the United States was $357,810.

However, your odds of owning a home in New York are generally favorable with -120 moneyline odds. West Virginia, Iowa, and Maine are the easiest states to own a home, said the report, and also have favorable odds. Only California and Hawaii rank worst than New York with scores of 18.3 and 16.8, but also have generally favorable odds.

According to the report, New York’s low ranking is due to a lack of available homes and its low income-house value ratio. About 54.6% of people currently own property in the state.

Methodology

To find how much it costs to own a property in New York, Empire Stakes looked at four different factors:

Income-house value ratio

House price growth over the last five years

Households per 1,000 people

Homeownership rate

Each factor was then given an indexed value between zero and 100. These values were added together to get the total score. To find the odds, Empire Stakes looked at the homeownership implied percentage and equal moneyline odds.