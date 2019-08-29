Western NY teacher arrested with guns, drugs, and explosives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced a Grover Cleveland teacher was arrested with drugs, guns, and explosives.

Officials say, investigators from the FBI, Homeland Security, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 53-year-old Michael Masecchia’s home at 5907 Main Street, across the street from Williamsville South High School.

During the search last Friday investigators seized:

Two rifles, five shotguns, and a pistol

Various ammunition for the firearms

Seven homemade explosives

Three Mason jars containing marijuana

Various steroids in liquid and tablet form

Hypodermic needles

THC edibles

Cannabis syrup

Two grams of a white powder suspected to be cocaine

Tylenol with Codeine tablets

Suspected hashish

A digital scale

A suspected marijuana cigarette

Numerous plastic bags and small bottles containing marijuana

Four cell phones

Almost $28,000 was also discovered hidden in clothing and rubber banded in two bundles. The odor of drugs was found on the money by a narcotics K9.

One of the shotguns seized was reported stolen in September of 2015, according to Erie County Sheriff’s records.

Investigators also found marijuana and a smoking pipe inside a vehicle registered to Masecchia.

A criminal complaint charges Masecchia with possession with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, maintaining drug-involved premises, and possession of firearms. He’s further charged with drug trafficking crims.

Information gathered during the investigation revealed Masecchia has been involved in growing and distributing marijuana for at least 20 years.

He initially appeared in court today and was released on conditions.