Western NY mail carrier honored for saving boy’s life

LEWISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Letter carriers from across the United State were honored in Washington on Wednesday for courageous and heroic actions.

Among those being honored was a quick thinking carrier from Western New York.

Theresa Jo Belkota, known affectionately as Jo Jo, was honored for helping save the life of her 10-year-old neighbor, Gavin, after he was seriously injured in a lawn mowing accident.

Jo Jo took the shirt off her back to create a tourniquet and stopped the blood flow until help arrived. Without her, Gavin could have bled to death.

Jo Jo said she learned what to do from an unlikely source: the television show “Law and Order: SVU.”

“I remember an episode where a teenage boy bled out really fast through his femoral artery, so I knew that was one of the pressure points,” she recalled. “When I tied my shirt on Gavin, I knew that wasn’t going to be enough, so I put my hand right on his groin where it needed to be – where the femoral artery runs down the leg – because I know that the femoral artery goes all the way down the foot.”

Gavin did lose his foot, but he is out of the hospital and doing well.

