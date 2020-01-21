Western NY inmates train dogs before adoption

ALDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A county prison in Western New York is handing out second chances for inmates and pups in need of a good home.

Sora is not your typical resident at the Erie County Correctional Facility. She’s a 1-year-old terrier mix and has been training with inmates since December 16.

It’s part of a program called Pups at the Pen in partnership with the SPCA in Erie County.

Sora was trained by the inmates, who are taught what to do by the group Sit n’ Stay Pet Services. Inmates in the program said it gives them hope.

“I recently just lost my mother, so she really helped me keep my spirits up about that,” inmate Erin O’Connor said.

Sora recently graduated from the training program but didn’t go too far. She found her forever home with Thomas Diina, the superintendent of the sheriff’s jail management division.