Western NY couple helps decorate White House

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House, and all those beautiful decorations came to life, in part, due to the hard work of a Western New York couple.

Jason and Nicholas Saramak were among the 120 volunteers picked to decorate the White House this year.

Volunteers from around the world traveled to Washington to help First Lady Melania Trump reach her vision of a patriotic Christmas.

The Saramaks were assigned to the tree in the Grand Foyer, which had a gold theme. They said being a gay couple decorating the White House makes a statement, but volunteers leave their politics at the door.

“There is no hatred; there is no division. We have people here that are decorating that came during the Obama administration, during the Bush, all the way back to Reagan and Nixon. There’s a gentleman here who’s 92-years-old who’s been coming for 40 years.”

Jason, who is a deputy sheriff in Erie County, said he also stopped to put an ornament on the White House Gold Star Family Tree near the Rose Garden in honor of his cousin, who was a Buffalo firefighter.