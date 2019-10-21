West Point Cadet, M4 rifle reported missing

WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A U.S. Military Academy Cadet was reported as unaccounted for despite extensive search efforts by military, federal, state, and local agencies.

An M4 rifle is also missing, according to West Point Military Police. The Cadet, class of 2021, is not believed to have any magazines or ammunition. Police said there is no indication the Cadet poses a threat to the public, but he may be a danger to himself.

The Cadet was last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of West Point. The Cadet was scheduled to participate in the Academy’s military skills competition over the weekend.

West Point is operating under normal conditions with an increased force protection status.

Military Police patrols were increased at sporting events and across the Academy as a precautionary measure and to assist in safely locating the missing Cadet.

The chain of command discovered the Cadet missing when he failed to report for the initial road march for the military skills competition. Cadets immediately started to search for their teammate. After initial efforts were unsuccessful in locating the Cadet, Military Police began a search of the military installation at approximately 1 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 19 and continued throughout the day.

The New York State Police and Orange County Sheriff’s Department were notified.

“I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support,” said LTG Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy. “We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the Cadet remains our focus and number one priority.”

Keller Army Community Hospital and local hospital’s emergency rooms were contacted to confirm the Cadet has not received medical treatment.

West Point personnel searched through academic and athletic facilities and Cadet barracks with negative results.

Military Police continued searching and at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, the Coast Guard was notified and began searching the shoreline producing negative results.

New York State Police provided their helicopter to conduct an aerial sweep with the Forward-Looking Infrared Radar at 11:25 a.m.

NYSP provided K-9 and drone support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Point Military Police at 845-938-3333.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will continue to provide information as updates arise.