ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fireworks show scheduled to take place at the Empire State Plaza on Tuesday was canceled due to a thunderstorm. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 5.

The original event was in celebration of Independence Day. Prior to the washout, hundreds gathered at the plaza for food, kids entertainment, live musical performances, and a naturalization ceremony.

Traffic leaving downtown Albany was high as revelers left the area. Police were out helping to direct traffic. Madison Avenue and State Street were closed for a brief time but have since reopened.



The New York State Fourth of July Celebration will continue tomorrow at 9:15PM. There will be no Sheila E performance or vendors but the fireworks show will go on as planned. Please continue to check here as we learn more about adjusted parking restrictions and road closures.

The special coverage for the show on FOX23 and news10.com will also move to Wednesday at 9:00PM.