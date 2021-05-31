Weather frustrates some who hoped Memorial Day weekend would be a return to normal

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was not the Memorial Day weekend many had hoped for; with temperatures in the low 50s and lots of rain, what was supposed to be the unofficial start to summer following pandemic shutdowns turned into a washout.

The nasty weather didn’t stop all New Yorkers from making the best of what they had access to, but restaurant owners who hoped the weekend would signal a comeback said there weren’t enough customers.

“There’s no tourists right now,” Rodolfo Morales of Rancho Tequileria said. “It used to be really nice and busy, but not right now.”

A curfew for indoor dining is set to be lifted on Memorial Day.