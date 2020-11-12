‘We are not immune’ to COVID spike, Cuomo says

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the most recent figures on the state’s coronavirus response and microcluster focus zones.

“COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day,” Cuomo said. “While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay New York Tough and don’t fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we’ll keep it under control. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide.”

Check out New York’s most recent data as of Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,677 (+49)

– 1,677 (+49) Patients Newly Admitted – 261

– 261 Hospital Counties – 52

– 52 Number ICU – 308 (+4)

– 308 (+4) Number ICU with Intubation – 136 (+1)

– 136 (+1) Total Discharges – 81,198 (+178)

– 81,198 (+178) Deaths – 29

– 29 Total Deaths – 26,055

The positive testing rate statewide is 2.95%. In all focus areas under the microcluster strategy, its 4.86%, and outside the focus zones, it’s 2.53%. In focus areas, 28,906 test results were reported Wednesday, with 1,406 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting microclusters, 133,721 test results were reported, yielding 3,391 positives:

Focus Zone 10/24-10/31

% Positive 11/1-11/7

% Positive 7-day rolling

average 11/10

% Positive 11/11

% Positive Brooklyn orange zone 4.78% 3.33% 4.21% 3.22% 4.24% Queens yellow zone 2.65% 2.96% 3.57% 3.65% 3.00% Rockland County orange zone 4.08% 2.96% 2.49% 1.81% 2.84% Orange County yellow zone 2.37% 1.96% 2.12% 1.74% 0.00% Broome County yellow zone 6.00% 4.13% 3.81% 3.41% 1.64% Chemung County orange zone 5.52% 6.45% 5.22% 4.52% 5.51% Westchester County orange zone 6.20% 7.46% 8.34% 4.78% 11.34% Erie County yellow zone 2.86% 5.35% 6.91% 8.12% 8.16% Monroe County yellow zone 2.22% 4.06% 5.18% 6.21% 5.69% Onondaga County yellow zone 2.83% 4.68% 5.96% 7.37% 7.41% Staten Island yellow zone 2.58% 3.00% 3.77% 4.88% 3.91% Tioga County yellow zone 5.83% 10.03% 10.49% 15.79% 16.67% All focus areas 3.06% 3.85% 4.71% 4.96% 4.86% Statewide, including clusters 1.54% 1.95% 2.60% 2.93% 2.95% Statewide, exclusind clusters 1.34% 1.81% 2.15% 2.58% 2.53%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday Tuesday Wednesday Capital Region 2.9% 1.2% 2.0% Central New York 5.7% 3.2% 4.1% Finger Lakes 3.8% 4.6% 4.8% Long Island 3.5% 3.3% 3.1% Mid-Hudson 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% Mohawk Valley 2.2% 1.6% 2.2% New York City 2.4% 2.8% 2.4% North Country 2.2% 2.1% 1.5% Southern Tier 1.4% 1.5% 1.6% Western New York 5.7% 4.4% 5.5%

Of the 545,762 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,336 84 Allegany 543 40 Broome 4,215 48 Cattaraugus 642 15 Cayuga 594 21 Chautauqua 1,187 26 Chemung 2,241 44 Chenango 480 3 Clinton 344 13 Columbia 855 11 Cortland 692 15 Delaware 266 4 Dutchess 6,003 59 Erie 16,540 512 Essex 224 0 Franklin 161 9 Fulton 381 3 Genesee 541 14 Greene 574 10 Hamilton 20 0 Herkimer 476 4 Jefferson 292 4 Lewis 210 15 Livingston 451 8 Madison 684 12 Monroe 9,763 249 Montgomery 304 4 Nassau 52,897 322 Niagara 2,564 59 NYC 276,976 1,662 Oneida 3,320 69 Onondaga 7,211 190 Ontario 889 19 Orange 14,803 102 Orleans 480 14 Oswego 871 31 Otsego 458 2 Putnam 2,059 29 Rensselaer 1,258 15 Rockland 19,414 137 Saratoga 1,611 28 Schenectady 1,802 25 Schoharie 137 4 Schuyler 208 8 Seneca 199 9 St. Lawrence 527 18 Steuben 1,295 29 Suffolk 52,065 321 Sullivan 1,940 8 Tioga 913 27 Tompkins 765 31 Ulster 2,717 23 Warren 495 2 Washington 390 0 Wayne 718 14 Westchester 43,292 352 Wyoming 287 16 Yates 182 4

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,055.