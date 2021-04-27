Waterford man charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child

Officials said Bradley Boisen, 25, of Waterford, arranged to pay an adult $60 in order to have sex with a 14-year-old child. He’s been charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child. (FBI Albany Field Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man is accused of attempting to pay for sex with a minor.

On April 21, officials said Bradley Boisen, 25, arranged to pay an adult $60 in order to have sex with a 14-year-old child. On Tuesday, he was charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child and was sent to prison pending future court proceedings.

If convicted, he faces at least 10 years to life in prison as well as 5 years to life of supervised release. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information about Boisen should contact the FBI Albany Field Office at (518) 465-7551.