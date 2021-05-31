WATCH: Pair slash, beat, rob 64-year-old in subway station

Police asked for help identifying the pictured men in connection with a May 30 subway attack. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 64-year-old man was slashed in the head and robbed as he was about to enter a subway turnstile in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.

Two men approached and demanded cash in the Lexington Avenue and East 59th Street station around 5 a.m. according to an NYPD spokesperson. They slashed the victim in the head, and punched and kicked him.

Video shows the victim fall over the turnstile while he’s being assaulted. He was pulled back through and the attackers continued to beat him.