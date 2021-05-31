WATCH: Pair slash, beat, rob 64-year-old in subway station

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 64-year-old man was slashed in the head and robbed as he was about to enter a subway turnstile in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
Two men approached and demanded cash in the Lexington Avenue and East 59th Street station around 5 a.m. according to an NYPD spokesperson. They slashed the victim in the head, and punched and kicked him.
Video shows the victim fall over the turnstile while he’s being assaulted. He was pulled back through and the attackers continued to beat him.
The men also took $150 from the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The men sought are described as being between the ages of 18-25 years old. Police said one man was last seen wearing gray pants, a black sweatshirt, and “distinctive Timberland NBA sneakers.” He also has a tattoo on his right hand. The second suspect was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt and Nike Flyposit Topaz Mist sneakers, police said.