WATCH: Officer saves residents from overnight house fire in New York

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WJET) — An officer in Jamestown, New York, is being called a hero after saving residents from their burning home.

Officer Mark Conklin was first alerted to go to a house fire on William Street while responding to another call. He responded by immediately running to the second address, where he found a house on fire with one person outside and five others trapped inside.

Conklin requested help from the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio before helping three people outside from the main floor. He then caught a mother and one child who were trapped upstairs when they jumped to safety, according to police.