WATCH: Man snatches dog off Long Island street on Christmas Eve

New York News

Long Island dog stolen off street
Surveillance video stills of a man police say snatched a Pomeranian mix dog off a Long Island sidewalk on Dec. 24, 2021. (Nassau County Police)

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was caught on camera on Christmas Eve snatching someone’s small dog from the sidewalk on Long Island, according to police. Authorities in Nassau County said it happened around 1 p.m. on December 24 in front of a row of shops in Lakeview.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified man, who was driving a black BMW SUV, park his vehicle and approach the Pomeranian mix dog, which was on a leash and secured outside of the business, authorities said.

The suspect picked up the dog, walked off with it, and then was seen on the video placing the pet inside his vehicle. The man then drove off with the stolen pup, heading north. The dog’s owner called the police when he returned and was unable to find his furry friend.

Pomeranian stolen on Long Island
A dog owner’s personal photo of their Pomeranian mix that was stolen off a Long Island sidewalk on Dec. 24, 2021, according to police. (Nassau County Police)

Police described the dognapper as a man standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, last seen wearing beige pants, a beige colored sweater, a puffy beige vest, and a Yankees baseball cap with a long black braid.

