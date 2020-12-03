WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hochul lays out COVID challenges

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB/WETM) — New York is dealing with increasing cases of COVID-19 and taking steps to turn that around. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul joined two of NEWS10’s sister stations statewide to talk vaccine distribution, microcluster strategies, “zone” statuses and more.

With an increase of positive coronavirus cases and deaths in nursing homes, Lt. Gov. Hochul shared what the state is doing to help alleviate the infection rate within the facilities.

This has been one of our highest priorities, to ensure that people are tested before they even go into a nursing home. That’s a protocol that has been in place and I think it’s protected and saved many lives. We also want to make sure that there’s regular testing of staff there. We always knew that that was a way that people could be infected with coming from the outside and so that’s something we’ve been focused on as well. Also, prioritizing them for vaccination. This is really a huge development to know that literally in two weeks, we’ll be able to administer a life-saving vaccine to the vast majority of nursing home residents and staff, and they’ll be on the front line of people protected and it’ll be able to change the whole experience of being in a nursing home—which has been really horrific. The lockdowns that were necessary to save lives have been hard, taking an emotional toll. So this is a good news story today. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

As microclusters continue popping up, we asked the lieutenant governor if anything is being done to help the struggling businesses that remain closed under the zone restrictions.