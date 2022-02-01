WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EST.

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Tuesday morning from the North Central Bronx Hospital.

According to the governor Monday, new COVID-19 cases statewide dropped nearly 50% since the week prior with case rates declining in all regions of New York. The governor also said that new hospital admissions were down nearly 33% week over week.

“We are closing the month in a better place than we started, and I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help stop the spread during this challenging wave,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We’re still not through this winter surge, and I encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tools to help keep our communities safe and our schools and businesses open. Please get the booster dose if you haven’t already, get your children vaccinated and boosted when they’re eligible, and continue to mask up. Let’s not let our guard down and risk reversing all of the progress we’ve made.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s indoor mask mandate was granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court, as the appeals process continues. After New York’s Appellate court ruling Monday, the mask mandate will be upheld for all public indoor spaces during the state’s appeal process.

Monday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 91,557

– 91,557 Total Positive – 5,115

– 5,115 Percent Positive – 5.59%

– 5.59% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.64%

– 6.64% Patient Hospitalization – 7,191 (+74)

– 7,191 (+74) Patients Newly Admitted – 506

– 506 Patients in ICU – 1,161 (-16)

– 1,161 (-16) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 701 (-8)

– 701 (-8) Total Discharges – 272,395 (+330)

– 272,395 (+330) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 87

– 87 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,961 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 52,961 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,074 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 66,074 Total vaccine doses administered – 35,894,375

– 35,894,375 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,996

– 21,996 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 387,188

– 387,188 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%

– 90.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%

– 84.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%

– 80.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%

– 71.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%

– 87.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Capital Region 87.35 81.22 77.28 Central New York 114.05 108.49 104.60 Finger Lakes 75.36 70.87 66.09 Long Island 65.99 59.31 53.24 Mid-Hudson 66.90 60.56 56.53 Mohawk Valley 101.35 96.35 94.87 New York City 68.41 59.04 52.94 North Country 115.21 108.39 105.16 Southern Tier 99.99 95.53 92.23 Western New York 93.51 85.01 79.92 Statewide 75.79 68.18 62.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Capital Region 10.23% 9.79% 9.67% Central New York 13.46% 12.83% 12.79% Finger Lakes 11.45% 10.86% 10.32% Long Island 8.68% 8.24% 7.87% Mid-Hudson 7.11% 6.60% 6.23% Mohawk Valley 10.67% 10.32% 10.43% New York City 5.21% 4.83% 4.52% North Country 13.80% 13.27% 13.40% Southern Tier 8.10% 7.88% 7.99% Western New York 13.76% 12.92% 12.36% Statewide 7.30% 6.92% 6.64%

