Watch live: Fireworks across New York celebrate the end of COVID restrictions

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Firework displays across New York at approximately 9:15 p.m. will celebrate the end of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, which were officially lifted Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch fireworks from around the state in the video players below.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement after the CDC reported 70.0% of New Yorkers age 18 or older have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. That was the threshold Cuomo said would trigger the relaxing of most restrictions. The CDC says 50.3% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

Niagara Falls

  • Fireworks from Niagara Falls State Park

Rochester

  • Fireworks from Rochester Dome Arena

Syracuse

  • Fireworks from NYS Fairgrounds

Utica

  • Fireworks from downtown Utica

Albany

  • Fireworks from Empire State Plaza

Other cities hosting firework displays are Binghamton (Binghamton University M Lot), Lake Placid (Lake Placid Club), New York City (New York Harbor), Nyack (Memorial Park) and Wantagh (Jones Beach State Park).

Additionally, the following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold in honor of reaching the milestone:

  • Empire State Building
  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire