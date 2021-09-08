WATCH: Hochul holds COVID briefing

by: Mark Sundstrom, Kristine Garcia, Corey Crockett, Matt Driffill

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a COVID-19 briefing and making an announcement from New York City. The video will be streamed above once it starts around 1:15 p.m.

Reports indicate that the announcement is likely to cover vaccination booster shots. Hochul is also slated to take questions from reporters.

The governor said Tuesday that New York was going in the “wrong direction” when it came to certain COVID-19 metrics, like statewide hospitalizations. Tuesday’s statewide COVID-19 data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 83,316
  • Total Positive – 3,322
  • Percent Positive – 3.99%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,356 (+22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 271
  • Patients in ICU – 507 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 194,682 (+207)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,787
  • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC –  55,768
  • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,034,920
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,716
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 369,226
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, September 4, 2021Sunday, September 5, 2021Monday, September 6, 2021
Capital Region4.72%4.62%4.62%
Central New York4.70%4.65%4.76%
Finger Lakes4.41%4.46%4.46%
Long Island4.31%4.26%4.26%
Mid-Hudson3.60%3.60%3.62%
Mohawk Valley4.72%4.67%4.78%
New York City2.41%2.37%2.33%
North Country5.11%5.34%5.45%
Southern Tier3.29%3.25%3.24%
Western New York4.23%4.23%4.31%
Statewide3.31%3.28%3.27%

