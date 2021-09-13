WATCH: Hochul, Gillibrand responding to Texas abortion ban from NYC

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul will be joined by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, other elected leaders, and advocates to announce New York’s response to the abortion ban passed through the Texas Legislature.
The press conference will be a live stream from the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park at 10:15 a.m.
