WATCH: Hochul address at Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 1 p.m., Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Annual Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Empire State Plaza. This year’s ceremony recognizes 101 officers:
- Eight officers from the state Attorney General’s Office, CSX Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, New York City Police Department (NYPD), and Port Authority Police Department who died in the line of duty before 2019
- 10 NYPD officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020
- 83 officers from the NYPD, PAPD, New York State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Police Department, and Suffolk County Police Department who died of illnesses from their work at Ground Zero in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001
With them added, the memorial now contains the names of 1,668 fallen officers.
