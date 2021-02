ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday announced New York State has approved use of the rehabilitation commercial tax credit for more than 1,000 historic properties, dispersing more than $12 billion in private investments since 2011.

Qualifying investments in 60 counties across New York State have reportedly been approved since the Governor signed legislation to keep the state's rehabilitation tax credits in place. Federal and state tax credits are each said to offer a 20% credit for qualified rehab expenses for owners of listed properties that produce income or are in the process of listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Additional information can be found on the state's website.