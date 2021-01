WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) the most northern finding of a brown widow spider. It was found alive in a trash can by a man in Westchester County.

The brown widow spider is a much less dangerous relative to the potentially deadly black widow spider, according to the DEC. The brown widow spider usually is found in tropical climates like Florida, Georgia or Louisiana. Its bite doesn't usually cause any harm to humans.