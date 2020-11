HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — For the last 17-years, Billy Schu’s restaurant in Hornell makes and distributes hundreds of free meals for Thanksgiving, and this year they are keeping up with the tradition.

Over 300 people from Canisteo to Arkport will receive turkey, stuffing, gravy, and all of the traditional holiday sides. Lori Cramp, who owns the restaurant with her husband Ian, says that they can provide this gift with the support from friends and family.