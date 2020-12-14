Nurse becomes 1st New Yorker to get COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (NEWS10/WIVB) — A downstate ICU nurse named Sandra Lindsay was the first person in New York vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday morning. She was vaccinated on camera at around 9:20 a.m.

“I want to instill confidence that the vaccine is safe,” she said after receiving the shot.

Her vaccination was streamed live online.

“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during the morning. “The healthcare workers will get it first.”