RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Rensselaer County completed a three-day vaccination clinic at Hudson Valley Community College on Saturday, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced. The county was able to provide all the vaccination doses provided by the state in just 72 hours.

Officials say the county was given 300 vaccines for essential workers and 1200 vaccines for seniors. The vaccines were received by the county early last week, with little prior notice. Despite some challenges with the state system for registrations, including opening up registrations to residents from across the state and numerous subsequent cancellations, the county was able to effectively mobilize a clinic. All 1500 doses were properly delivered by the county.