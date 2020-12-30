Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement at Moynihan Train Hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving a briefing on the ongoing COVID-19 response statewide. At 11:30 a.m., he will be making an announcement from Moynihan Train Hall—set to open beside Penn Station January 1—in New York City.

The Office of the Governor announced that a separate question and answer session will take place later in the afternoon.