Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement at Moynihan Train Hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving a briefing on the ongoing COVID-19 response statewide. At 11:30 a.m., he will be making an announcement from Moynihan Train Hall—set to open beside Penn Station January 1—in New York City.
The Office of the Governor announced that a separate question and answer session will take place later in the afternoon.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- The major stories that we might forget about when we look back on 2020
- Auburn Police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman
- Local mom organizes school district’s meal distribution while food service staff quarantines
- Greece police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after woman found dead in home
- Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 sacked sports in 2020