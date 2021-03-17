Cuomo says all New Yorkers will be eligible by May

NEW YORK (WROC/WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured a mass vaccination site at a church in Harlem on Wednesday morning, where he announced that sufficient vaccine supply will make all New Yorkers eligible by May.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the announcement from the governor was closed to the press. Officials from the governor’s office also said Cuomo will hold a COVID-19 update with a question-and-answer press conference later in the day.

“We are still in the middle of a crisis in New York, and there are three different elements to the crisis,” Cuomo said. “First the vaccine. The vaccine is the weapon that wins the war, but it is also a massive undertaking to get these undertakings done. By May, we’re going to have enough vaccine to have everyone eligible. That means we’re going to have to get millions and millions of vaccines in arms. That’s what we’re looking at, and on top of that, and compounding it, it has to be done fairly.”

The governor said the pandemic is not the only present pressing priority for New York as the legislature continues to work on a state budget due in a few weeks. “A budget is not just a budget,” he said. “A budget is a management plan for the whole state. We have a lot of damage to redo. We have a lot of people who suffered economically, who couldn’t pay rent because they’re out of a job. We have a lot of work today.”

The governor said that with vaccination ramping up and the budget taking shape, now is the time to rebuild for the future. “The third element of this crisis is, the Bible says, ‘To everything, there is a season,’” Cuomo said. “This is a season, my friends, to rebuild. We have the vaccine. It’s coming. We’re going to administer it. Now is the season to rebuild. People are going to get back to work. We’re going to take back those streets and were going to rise.”

“Yes, we’ve had a tough year,” Cuomo said. “Yes, we’re set back. That is going to happen. That is inevitable. The question in life is, who gets up? Who gets up smarter, and who gets up faster? And that is New York. That is what we do. That is who we are. We’re stronger than ever after 9/11. We’re more unified after 911. We built better after 911, and we’re going to do the same exact thing after COVID — that is the season we are in.”

The governor also announced Wednesday that the National Urban League has plans to return its headquarters to Harlem, where it started in 19210. The governor said it would be a $242 million project with 500,000 square feet of office, retail, commercial, housing, museum space, and more. The governor said the state government would invest $110 million into the project.