WATCH: Cuomo making an announcement

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Over the past few months, three new variants of the COVID virus emerged leaving many of us wondering if the vaccines are able to protect against these mutations.

"Both Pfizer and Moderna are looking specifically because of the mutations again from U.K., South Africa, Brazil. What they're looking at is okay we know that this does has some kind of an impact on the effectiveness. So they're actually looking at how can we modify the vaccines so that it takes those changes into account," said Dr. Kent Hall Chief Physician Executive at Mohawk Valley Health System.