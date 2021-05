SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Saratoga Springs Police have arrested Colby Flood, 19, of Saratoga Springs on multiple charges. The arrest stems from an incident on Friday, May 7.

Police say they were called to the corner of West Avenue and Washington Street for reports of a man in the road attacking cars. When they arrived they found Flood on Western Ave. They tried speaking with him but he did not respond to officers.