WATCH: Brave mom pulls son through car window during NYC kidnapping

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police on Friday released shocking video of a quick-thinking mother jumping into action to pull her 5-year-old son out of a car window after a man snatched him off a Queens street Thursday night, officials said.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 8 p.m. in Richmond Hill, near the corner of Hillside and Myrtle avenues. Surveillance footage shows one man hop out of a maroon car, grab the child and quickly put the boy in the back seat of the vehicle. All the while, a second man sat in the front passenger seat of the car.

When the unidentified man got back in the driver’s seat, the boy’s mother, 45, rushed to the passenger-side of the car and was able to pull her son to safety through the front passenger window, authorities said. Two other children who were with the mother and son can be seen in the video bravely rushing to the car to help save the boy. It was not immediately clear if they are related to the victim.

The two men quickly sped off, heading southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD. The child was not physically injured during the incident, police said. The NYPD released the below images of the two men they are looking for in connection with the attempted abduction.

The men pictured are accused of attempting to abduct a child in Queens on July 15, 2021. (NYPD)

The car pictured was used in an attempted abduction in Queens on July 15, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The man pictured is accused of attempting to abduct a child in Richmond Hill, Queens on July 15, 2021. (NYPD)

Police described the first man as in his 30s with a goatee and tattoos on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and dark-colored sneakers. The second man was described as between 50 and 60 years old with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Police described the vehicle as an older model, maroon, four-door sedan.