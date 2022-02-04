Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Long Island man

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing persons report.

On February 2, police found an abandoned vehicle belonging to Erik Font, of Long Island, on Buckbee Road in the Town of Queensbury. Family said they had not heard from the 33-year-old since before Feb. 2.

Font is described as 5’11” and approximately 170 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.