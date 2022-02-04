Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Long Island man

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing persons report.

On February 2, police found an abandoned vehicle belonging to Erik Font, of Long Island, on Buckbee Road in the Town of Queensbury. Family said they had not heard from the 33-year-old since before Feb. 2.

Font is described as 5’11” and approximately 170 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19