Volunteers needed ahead of weekend food distribution in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers are needed to help load a truck with food for those in need. The truck is set to be loaded with groceries on Friday morning ahead of a Saturday food distribution event in Troy.

Volunteers are asked to go to Bethel Baptist Church at 2165 Fifth Avenue where the truck is scheduled to be loaded on March 26 at 9 a.m.

Steven Figueroa, who organizes food distribution events in the area, said:

“Anyone who needs is welcome to drive through, walk up, and get some groceries. We’ve been holding these events on a regular basis to fight this ongoing issue of food insecurity, especially in these difficult times.”

Walk-up or drive-through options are available at the distribution event, which is being held at Rensselaer Park Elementary School in Lansingburgh, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on March 27.

A total of 600 boxes of groceries containing milk, eggs, meat, and other food items will be available to individuals or families in need.

The event is sponsored by Team H.E.R.O. and The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area. The food was donated by Billy Carter of Kingdom Ministries in Troy.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the effort can contact Steven Figueroa on (518) 285-9622.